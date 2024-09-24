West Huntspill’s Crossways Inn named in Daily Mail’s top 100 best pubs in Britain

An award-winning pub in West Huntspill has been named as one of the UK’s best pubs by a national newspaper.

The Crossways Inn in West Huntspill won the 2024 CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) South-West Regional Pub of the Year award last month, as we reported here.

Now, it has been named in the Daily Mail’s top 100 best pubs in Britain, which has been announced this week.

Landlord Steve Dean, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s brilliant news to get this national recognition. It puts us on the map. We’re delighted and dedicate it to our locals, staff and family.”

A team of top chefs and food critics, including Michel Roux Jr, Prue Leith and Tom Parker Bowles, have worked with the Daily Mail to curate the list of the best 100 pubs in Britain. CAMRA’s South West regional director Peter Bridle said at last month’s award presentation: “The Crossways Inn is a wonderfully run and welcoming community pub with fantastic customer service with a superb drinks and food offering.”