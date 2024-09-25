Burnham-On-Sea events set to join World’s Biggest Coffee Morning

Several fundraising coffee mornings will be held in Burnham-On-Sea as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.
Macmillan Cancer Support‘s nationwide Coffee Mornings began 30 years ago and have become one of the largest charity fundraising events of the year, raising millions of pounds.
Local events:
- Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club will hold a Macmillan coffee morning on Saturday 28th September from 11am when all will be welcome to come along.
- Burnham’s Towans Care Home is holding a Macmillan tea, coffee and cake afternoon on Friday 27th September from 2pm-4pm. There will also be live entertainment from 2-3pm followed by a prize raffle.
- Burnham’s Ritz Social Club will be holding its fundraising coffee morning on Friday between 11am-4pm with all proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support as part of their annual fundraiser.
- West Huntspill Methodist Chapel is holding its Macmillan Annual Coffee Morning on Friday September 27th from 10:30am until 12 Noon with cakes and biscuits plus tabletop sales of puzzles, books, preserves and more.