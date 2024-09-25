Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow beach survey launched by environmental group

Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow beach users are being invited to take part in a new survey launched by a regional environmental group.

The Great Somerset Beach Survey has been started by Litter Free Coast and Sea Somerset to assess the state of local beaches.

Charlie Green from Litter Free Coast and Sea Somerset says: “We have launched the survey on litter and water quality at five different beach sites, with Burnham one of them, and we are really eager to get as many responses and engagement as possible.

“If you love spending time on Somerset’s beaches, we want to hear from you. Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor, your insights are crucial in understanding the current state of Somerset’s beaches.”

“By taking just a few minutes to complete the survey, you’ll be contributing valuable information that will help shape future plans for our coastline.”

Topics covered include Bathing Water Quality and Beach Litter, and past Litter Free Coast & Sea Somerset (LFCSS) campaigns.

“The survey helps us understand the extent of the litter problem and prioritise campaign efforts.”

Take the survey at: https://forms.gle/zCWv5B2ruRJngM3F9