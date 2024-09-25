Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens bandstand given makeover by Town Council

Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens bandstand has been given a makeover by the Town Council.

The council’s Town Rangers have cleaned and weeded around the building in the gardens, as pictured above in these before and after shots.

Over the last month, the Rangers have also cleaned the local bus shelters and weeded around them and also strimmed the alleyways adjacent to the schools.

The team has also installed a replacement bench in Poplar Road and repainted a bench at Rosewood Close.

During an update on the work of Rangers Chris Tuck and Stuart Crosby at the latest council meeting, Cllr Peter Clayton said: “The Rangers do really great work around our towns that is much appreciated.”