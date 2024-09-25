16.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 26, 2024
News

Power restored to 482 homes in Brean and Berrow after power cut

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

western power distribution

Hundreds of homes in Brean and Berrow were left without power on Wednesday (September 25th).

National Grid said a power cut left 482 homes without electricity, some for over three hours.

“There was a fault on our high voltage network in the area,” said a spokesperson, who added that the outage was first reported at 4.09pm.

National Grid said 88 properties were restored by 5.30pm with a further 235 homes were restored by 6pm.  All homes were restored by 7.48pm.

A spokesman added: “We are sorry for the inconvenience that was caused by this power cut.”

