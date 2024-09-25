New plans unveiled to turn Burnham-On-Sea’s former Job Centre into shop and eight flats

New proposals have been unveiled to develop Burnham-On-Sea’s former job centre into a shop and eight flats.

A previous planning application to develop the building was approved in 2020 but has now lapsed without any work being undertaken. Therefore, revised plans have been submitted to Somerset Council by the applicant.

The building, located at the junction of Burnham’s High Street and Regent Street, will be turned into a new retail unit while upstairs there would be four 1-bedroom flats plus four 2-bedroom flats.

The applicant states in their planning statement to the council: “Planning permission is sought for the conversion of the ground floor which is currently vacant (former Employment Centre) to provide a retail use (Class E) and the provision of eight residential apartments above.”

“The application also includes minor alterations to the building, including increasing the height of the southern portion of the main roof to match the existing three storey Regent Street elevation, to facilitate the residential layout on the upper floor.”

“The proposal includes eight apartments in total, four apartments on the first floor and four on the second floor. The configuration provides for a mix of one and two bedroom apartments with open plan kitchen / living areas, bathroom and storeroom. Access is via a central staircase, with separate external access from High Street. The proposal includes bin storage and bicycle storage on the ground floor.”

“The design will restore this traditional building bringing it back to life and adding vibrancy to the town centre, preserving key architectural detailing, and using a sympathetic palette of materials to enhance its appearance.”

We previously reported here that the Town Council’s Planning Applications Committee had supported the proposals on the basis that they would bring a vacant building back into use, generate new employment, create new accommodation, and tidy up the street scene.

The property has been vacant since the former job centre closed in March 2008. The building was set to be redeveloped into a community facility with £1million of funding from the Government’s Coastal Community Fund, but the grant bid was rejected in 2018.

The new planning application has reference 11/24/00064 and consultation feedback can be made to Somerset Council before the deadline of October 22nd, 2024.