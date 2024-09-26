Burnham-On-Sea’s new walking rugby team to hold exhibition game this evening

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club’s new walking rugby team will be playing an exhibition game this evening (Friday, September 27th).

The new team will be playing at 6.45pm before the club’s first team play Bridgwater under the floodlights.

“It is an exhibition game to show the public what we do and to hopefully attract new players,” said Ex Veteran Player George Birt.

The walking rugby sessions have been organised by George and his son Martin.

“The sessions are held every Wednesday at 7pm at the BASC Ground for around an hour and aim to help people over 40 boost their fitness while enjoying the game.”