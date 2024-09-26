9.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Sep 27, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea's new walking rugby team to hold exhibition game this evening
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s new walking rugby team to hold exhibition game this evening

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club’s new walking rugby team will be playing an exhibition game this evening (Friday, September 27th).

The new team will be playing at 6.45pm before the club’s first team play Bridgwater under the floodlights.

“It is an exhibition game to show the public what we do and to hopefully attract new players,” said Ex Veteran Player George Birt.

The walking rugby sessions have been organised by George and his son Martin.

“The sessions are held every Wednesday at 7pm at the BASC Ground for around an hour and aim to help people over 40 boost their fitness while enjoying the game.”

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns to Baptist Church today
Next article
New, free weekly guided walks set to be held in Brean in October

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
9.4 ° C
10.3 °
8.7 °
91 %
4kmh
100 %
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com