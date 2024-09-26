New, free weekly guided walks set to be held in Brean in October

Free weekly guided walks are set to be held in Brean this autumn.

The free walks are open to all and are being held every Thursday during October, starting from Warren Farm Holiday Centre in Brean.

A spokesperson says: “Our guide, Amanda Baldwin, is an experienced hiker, photographer and bird spotter. Her passion for rambling and the great outdoors is infectious, and she can’t wait to share that enjoyment with you.”

“The guided walks are open to everyone; you don’t have to be staying at Warren Farm.”

“Please wear suitable footwear and clothing. Please ensure you bring a bottle of water and don’t forget your camera.”

There is a morning and an afternoon walk every Thursday during October.

The morning destinations vary as follows:

Thursday 3rd October at 10am: Guided ramble to Brean Down

Thursday 10th October at 10am: Guided ramble to Uphill Cafe

Thursday 17th October at 10am: Guided ramble to Berrow Shipwreck

Thursday 24th October at 10am: Guided ramble to Uphill Cafe

Thursday 31st October at 10am: Guided ramble to Berrow Shipwreck

The afternoon walks are around the Farm Walk at Warren Farm, which is a shorter, flat route, approximately two miles. Every Thursday at 2.30pm: Guided ramble around the Farm Walk.

There is no need to pre-book, just meet outside the Warren Farm Shop 10 minutes prior to departure. Dogs are welcome, but must be kept on leads on Brean Down for their own safety. To find out more, see more here.