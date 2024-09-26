Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club celebrates successes at 2024 awards evening

Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club has held its annual awards presentation night to celebrate a year of achievements.

The club’s Mark Miller says there have been many successes this year, with 29 riders turning out for Burnham this season, 10 of whom also represented the club nationally around England and Scotland.

The British championships were held in Derby in August and to finish the season off, the club also attended had the South West Championships in Llynfi, Wales.

“We have had some new riders join our team, with some as young as 4 years old racing, and we have backed it up as a club with some amazing results!”

“Stand out results for 2024 from our Burnham riders included Elliot Hatch who finished the season with 2 trophies at our presentation night, capping a fine season. He bagged himself 4th Place at the British Championships, and also finished the season as the Fastest 8 year old in the south west at the champs in Wales, and also across the 10-round summer regional series.”

“Dexter Moore put some serious effort and improvements in through last winter and smashed this season from the first race, winning numerous rounds of the summer series and finishing in top spot in the 13 year olds.”

“Jenson Dyte only started racing this season and did so well in finishing 3rd overall in the summer series. A bright future ahead for this little ripper!”

“Kieran Browning-Parsons stepped up with the men this year, picked up numerous cheques along the way, and ended up topping the podium in 1st for the males 17-24 category through the summer series.”

“Owen Miller pushed himself by riding 2 bikes this year, and ended up winning top spot at the south west champs on his cruiser, and also taking the Welsh National Champion title with it in the 13/14’s.”

“Joe PV continued his good form this season, also racing on two bikes finishing the season in 12th position in the National series on his Cruiser and 14th on his 20” bike.”

“Arlo Steimetz continued to push himself and race up an age category again this year, and finished off a great season in 3rd in the Regional summer series.”

If you want to know anymore about BMX and our fantastic club, please follow us on Facebook.