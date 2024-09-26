Burnham resident tells councillors of ‘upset and anger’ over removal of tributes from cemetery

A Burnham-On-Sea resident has this week spoken of the “upset and anger” caused by the Town Council removing tributes from local cemeteries.

The Town Council has issued an apology after being criticised for removing tributes from local graves which it said were “in contravention of the Cemetery Regulations” and were “impeding the safe maintenance and management of the cemeteries.”

A petition has been signed over 700 people calling on the council to reverse its decision to remove scores of tribute items.

Speaking to councillors, Burnham resident Stuart Mills explained his upset during a council meeting on Tuesday, pictured here.

Stuart said: “We went to Brent Road cemetery to visit a family member’s grave to find it had been stripped bare. We had a simple artificial flower arrangement in the grave vase that sits in the gravestone and a small heart shape stone that was placed on the concrete surround. Both had gone and we were sadly unable to find them amongst the pile of removed items.

“As you will understand, this caused upset and anger as the stone especially held sentimental feeling for our children who placed it there.”

“We appreciate that the cemetery has to be kept in order and had acknowledged the sign that stated glass and ceramics were to be removed due to cemetery regulations but what we didn’t expect and were shocked to see was the sheer amount of flowers and sentimental items that had been deemed inappropriate and removed.”

Stuart added: “The cemetery looked empty. To think that someone thought it right to remove flowers from the gravestone and a small stone that wasn’t encroaching or anything to me is shocking and completely unnecessary I can only think the flowers were removed as they were artificial.”

“Many people place artificial arrangements as it is not always possible or affordable to take fresh flowers regularly and I think you would agree that most people don’t want to leave a loved-one’s grave bare for long periods of time. It saddens me to think that this is what it has come to after visiting our loved-one’s grave for over 10 years we are now faced with not being able to lay flowers of our choice or any item that carries sentiment to the family member that we’ve lost.”

“It had never been an issue until now and no-one can understand why it was deemed necessary to do this.”

Stuart concluded: “Moving forward, I would ask that these regulations are re-evaluated. Surely, as long as people are respectful and don’t encroach on other people’s plots or the surrounding grass then there really shouldn’t be any issues.”

“I’m quite sure that if you kindly ask people not to take ceramics or glass and to keep items to a reasonable amount they would respectfully do so in future. Artificial flowers and small mementoes should never have been deemed a problem and moving forward should be allowed for families to place. I can only think that if certain graves are overloaded with a vast amount of inappropriate items then these needs to be addressed directly.”

A report presented to town councillors at Tuesday’s meeting noted: “We understand this wasn’t handled as it should have been and apologise for this. We have taken onboard comments received and the implementation of the rules and regulations will be reviewed and dealt with in a more compassionate manner.”

A spokesperson for the Town Council added in a statement: “The town council has received some complaints from families of those laid to rest in the Brent Road Cemetery, relating to the removal of tributes from graves. The cemetery is managed and maintained in accordance with the town council’s own procedures and Cemetery Regulations 2019.”

“The Town Council accepts that on this occasion, the manner in which the rules were implemented has caused some distress and we wish to apologise for this.”

“The Cemetery Regulations are in place to maintain the dignity and sanctity of the cemeteries and to meet the needs for all those paying their respects, as well as to inform all cemetery users of the reasonable requirements applicable to them, to enable us to effectively manage the cemeteries safely and to the highest standard.”

“The Town Council appreciates the support from the community and visitors in adhering to the rules, so a respectful and dignified environment is kept for all.”

Pictured: Top, Stuart Mills addressing councillors and staff at Tuesday’s meeting; and the Brent Road cemetery where tributes were removed by the council