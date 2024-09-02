Town Council issues apology after removal of tributes from Berrow cemetery

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has issued an apology after receiving complaints over the removal of tributes from graves at Brent Road Cemetery in Burnham-On-Sea.

The council said on Monday (September 2nd) that it “accepts that on this occasion, the manner in which the rules were implemented has caused some distress and we wish to apologise for this.”

It comes after we reported that a resident had launched a petition after the council said “tributes and items were being placed on graves or in the Garden of Rest in contravention of the Cemetery Regulations.”

In a new statement from the council on Monday, it says: “Further to the town council’s statement issued on August 23rd, the town council has received some complaints from families of those laid to rest in the Brent Road Cemetery, relating to the removal of tributes from graves.”

“The cemetery is managed and maintained in accordance with the town council’s own procedures and Cemetery Regulations 2019.”

“The Cemetery Regulations are in place to maintain the dignity and sanctity of the cemeteries and to meet the needs for all those paying their respects, as well as to inform all cemetery users of the reasonable requirements applicable to them, to enable us to effectively manage the cemeteries safely and to the highest standard.”

“The town council appreciates the support from the community and visitors in adhering to the rules, so a respectful and dignified environment is kept for all.”