Hundreds sign petition calling on council to reverse decision over clearing tributes from cemeteries

Over 500 residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have signed a petition calling on the Town Council to reverse its decision in removing scores of tribute items such as glass jars, ceramics and ornaments from next to graves at local cemeteries.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported last week that several upset residents had expressed shock and anger that the sentimental items are being moved from relatives’ graves at the council-run cemeteries in Brent Road and in Burnham and Highbridge.

The Town Council explained that it has taken away items that “impede the safe maintenance and management of the cemeteries.”

Now, an online petition has been launched here by resident Debbie Thorne calling on the council to reverse its decision.

She says: “I am starting this Petition regarding the total disrespect and disgraceful actions of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council. Their actions have grieving families up in arms at Brent Road Cemetery. They have cleared all graves giving no notice or explanation, putting personal much loved momentums in a pile and items have gone missing and now the graveyard looks bleak and unloved. These are carefully looked after spaces. My Dad’s grave is there along with many other much loved family member. We demand that this decision be reversed.”

One resident at the Brent Road cemetery said: “It is incredibly disrespectful that tributes left by the graves of our relatives have been taken away like this. It is hugely upsetting and has been very poorly handled by the council.”

And Claire Witter, whose father is buried at the cemetery, said: “My heart shattered into a million pieces. It was like losing him all over again.”

A spokesperson for the Town Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Town Council is responsible for three cemeteries in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge. They are managed and maintained in accordance with its own policies and procedures and Cemetery Regulations 2019, which are issued to anyone who is issued with an Exclusive Right of Burial or when a memorial permit is granted.”

“Earlier this year, during routine inspections, the Town Council noted that some tributes and items, such as glass jars, ceramics and ornaments were being placed on graves or in the Garden of Rest, in contravention of the Cemetery Regulations.”

“Notices were displayed at the cemeteries, reminding visitors of the regulations and allowing time for such items to be removed. The reason these items are not permitted is because they impede the safe maintenance and management of the cemeteries, which is carried out for the benefit of all visitors and staff.”

“Visitors were advised of the Town Council’s intention to remove such objects and were advised to contact the Town Council if they had any queries.”

The spokesperson adds: “The Town Council understands the importance of loved ones being able to pay their respects when visiting the cemeteries; we aim to provide a safe and dignified environment for this to take place. The Cemetery Regulations exist to ensure this happens and we appreciate the co-operation of visitors.”

“We cannot comment on specific complaints. We understand that emotions on this topic can run high and our aim is to deal with all complaints empathetically. We would advise anyone with concerns to contact the Deputy Town Clerk at info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk.”