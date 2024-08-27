Women In Rock show set to be performed in Burnham-On-Sea this October

A new show paying homage to the likes of Blondie, Suzi Q, Janis Joplin, Heart, Joan Jett, Pink, Kiki Dee, Bonnie Tyler, Cher is coming to Burnham-On-Sea in October.

Women in Rock will be held at The Princess Theatre on Saturday 19th October at 7.30pm.

“Join us for one night of unforgettable female rock!” says a spokeswoman. “The critically acclaimed Women in Rock UK tour is live at The Princess Theatre for one night only and tickets are going to sell fast!”

“With a cast of world class musicians and vocalists that deliver a blistering 2 hour performance, you will be singing and dancing from the off with one hit after another carefully chosen to ensure the whole family can enjoy the experience.”

“A show unlike any other, it will guarantee to have you coming back again and again. With costume changes, soaring vocals, harmonies & audience interaction, you will not be disappointed.”

For tickets at £24.50, see https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/women-in-rock/