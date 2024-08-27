‘Singing for the Slightly Terrified’ workshops set to start at Highbridge church

New singing workshops are set to launch in Highbridge this September and over the winter.

Called ‘Singing for the Slightly Terrified’, the sessions come to St John’s Chrch following the success of previous workshops.

“It’s time to stop serenading shampoo bottles and start sharing your voice with others! These sessions, fuelled by tea, cake, and conversation, are open to everyone — no matter your experience level,” says a spokesperson.

“If you love to sing but feel a little scared, you’re not alone. And here’s the best part: singing is not just fun; it’s incredibly good for you!”

The workshops will be held from 11:00 – 1:30pm on Saturday 7th Sept, Sat 21st Sept, Sat 5th Oct, Sat 19th Oct, Sat 2nd Nov and Sat 16th Nov.

“Whether you’re a seasoned singer or someone who’s never sung a note, our sessions are designed to help you find your unique voice in a relaxed, supportive environment. There’s no expectation to sing alone or perform, no complicated jargon! Everything will be learned by ear; just come along, enjoy, and feel your confidence soar!”

“Join us at St John’s Church Hall in Highbridge on select Saturdays throughout September until November.”

“Thanks to Actiontrack’s Make: Music: Repeat: Project and Seed Sedgemoor these workshops will be pay what you choose – no one will miss out! More info is available on the Seed website.”