Highbridge hairdresser set to retire this month after 47 years of business

A popular Highbridge hairdresser is set to retire this month after 47 years of business in the town.

Sandra, 74, is retiring and closing her hairdressing shop, Sandra, in Market Street, on September 27th.

She has this week thanked her “wonderful, loyal customers for all their support over the decades.”

Sandra, pictured above with her daughter Michaela, says: “I started my career in hairdressing when Christine Wensley asked my aunt if I would like a weekend and holiday job when I was 14. I did my apprenticeship with Mrs Wensley, leaving to get married at 19 when I moved to Burnham-On-Sea.”

“When my children started school I came back to Highbridge and started my business ‘Sandra’, which was established on January 1st 1977.”

“My children were often in the salon and clients regularly played with them which was a huge help.”

“My daughter Michaela (Kye) caught the bug and she too started shampooing at 14. On leaving school she attended SCAT to do her hairdressing training and joined me in the salon when she was 18.”

“We have worked happily together ever since. We moved to the adjoining shop when I was 50. This gave us more room and we were able to offer reflexology with Dylis Timothy and sunbed treatments.”

“We moved our premises to Market Street when I was 60. This completed the circle as the shop is next door to where Christine Wensley was all those years ago.”

“Recently I have been forced to retire to look after my husband due to his poor health and the business will be closing at the end of September.”

“However, Michaela (Kye) will continue to pursue her career in hairdressing and can be contacted by phone on 07599 291731.”

She adds: “The people of Highbridge have supported me through all those years and I should like to say an enormous thank you to each and everyone of them, past and present.”

“I couldn’t have done it without them. Good old Highbridge!”