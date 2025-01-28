PHOTOS: Marine Cove flower beds cleared by Burnham-On-Sea Growing Group volunteers

Over a dozen Burnham-On-Sea residents joined a seafront gardening session this week.

Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group held a gathering of volunteers at Burnham’s Marine Cove on Monday (January 27th) to prepare flower beds for the new season.

The team prepared four flower beds in the historic seafront gardens ahead of Spring planting.

Mayor Sharon Perry said: “Thanks go to all who got involved in this session, clearing the flower beds for a new season.”

“The Town Council is working with the Growing Group to decide how the planting will go, keeping the beds as sustainable as possible.”