Burnham-On-Sea rescue charity helps dozens of flood-hit residents at caravan park

Volunteers from Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue were called out alongside local Coastguards and other agencies to help residents in part of Somerset affected by flooding on Sunday night.

Over 60 people and pets were helped after flood waters surrounded Primrose Hill Residential Park at Charlton Adam near Somerton following heavy rain, prompting a call-out for multiple emergency services.

Relief centres were set up in Chard, Illminster and Somerton as homes were evacuated, and many residents needed to be taken to safety due to the rising water.

A BARB spokesperson says: “BARB’s Flood Rescue Team was called out alongside affiliate Surf Life Saving GB members from Wessex Rescue to multiple taskings throughout the night after persistent heavy rain caused severe flooding in parts of the county.”

“BARB’s Swift Water Rescue Technicians deployed with their flood rescue boats and incident support vehicles carrying specialist equipment to help evacuate residents cut off by the floods at Primrose Hill Residential Park, Charlton Adam.”

“The teams were alerted shortly after 6pm on Sunday evening, and returned to base in Burnham at 7am on Monday morning.”

“It was a great example of close team working alongside first responders, Police, Fire, Ambulance, Coastguard and several other voluntary search and rescue teams.”