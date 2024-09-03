12.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 05, 2024
New rescue hovercraft set to be introduced in Burnham-On-Sea this autumn

A new rescue hovercraft is set to be introduced in Burnham-On-Sea this autumn.

BARB Search & Rescue is replacing its existing fleet of hovercrafts with new crafts.

The charity says that after considerable research and a trial of several crafts over the past year, it has chosen the IH-6 hovercraft, pictured here.

“The first of the new hovercrafts has recently arrived in Burnham and pilot training is underway ahead of a formal naming ceremony later in the year,” adds a spokesman.

“This advanced new craft is constructed for performance in a variety of terrains and is fully equipped for saving lives along our coastline.”

