Event to be held in Brent Knoll on Saturday to mark launch of new village cookbook

A special event is to be held in Brent Knoll on Saturday 7th September to mark the launch of a new village cookbook.
The event will be held at 12 noon in Brent Knoll Parish Hall for the new book, Tastes of Brent Knoll featuring local food.
“Come along and sample our recipes from the new book produced to raise funds for St. Michaels Church,” says organiser Mike Smith.
“There will be a choice of starters, mains, puddings and cakes. Water and hot drinks will be served but please bring any other drink.”
Tickets are priced at £10 from Brent Knoll Community Shop or calling 01278 760691.