Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 05, 2024
Parish council seeks to fill two vacancies for councillors in Burnham-On-Sea area
News

Parish council seeks to fill two vacancies for councillors in Burnham-On-Sea area

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham Without Parish Council has two vacancies for parish councillors and are seeking local people to fill the roles.

The council can co-opt to fill these vacancies which have occurred in the wards covering the Marconi Estate in Highbridge and the eastern edge of Burnham-On-Sea alongside the Frank Foley Parkway.

“The Parish Council make recommendations on planning applications affecting their area and regularly take up issues relating to highway maintenance, public footpaths and fly-tipping,” says a clerk Richard Young.

“The Council is also assisting Watchfield Village Hall with their redevelopment project.”

“The Parish Council are shortly to have more work as the management of the recreational area off Cookson Close and other small areas will be devolved to them by Somerset Council within the next year so it is important that they have a full quota of councillors to help with these tasks.”

“Meetings normally take place every eight weeks in Watchfield Village Hall and last about an hour. The next Meeting will be held on Monday, 16th September at 7.00 p.m.

For further details, please contact Clerk at woolavingtonpc@aol.com.

