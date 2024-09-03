Local artist starts training courses on painting with watercolours and drawing

Brent Knoll and Highbridge residents are being invited to learn how to paint with watercolours by a local artist who is starting a new training course.

Local art teacher Ade Bowen is bringing back his art classes this month to Highbridge and Brent Knoll.

The first course focuses on Drawing and Painting for Beginners. “It will be held every Wednesday morning at Brent Knoll Parish Hall, perfect for people who are new who wish to learn some of the basics of drawing and watercolour.”

“This 5-week class will introduce concepts like how to draw shape, tone and texture and how to apply watercolour paint in a fun and relaxed class.”

The second coutse, ‘Watercolour Into the Woods’ takes place on Wednesday afternoons when Ade will be teaching a watercolour class for people who have a bit of experience in the medium and wish to develop their skills.

“This ten week class is themed ‘Into the Woods’, and will look at projects covering plants, British wildlife and interesting ruins, while giving learners the confidence to paint independently.”

Classes cost £12/ session, or if you sign up for the whole course, there is a 20% discount. So the five week Drawing is £50, and the 10 week Developer Watercolor is £100. For more information and to enrol, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/action-pussycat