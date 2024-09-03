Somerset Coast Festival links up with TV presenter Julia Bradbury’s foundation

Organisers of the Somerset and Exmoor Coast Festival, which starts later this month, have announced a major partnership which will see organisers working with a project co-founded by TV presenter Julia Bradbury.

The festival has signed up The Outdoor Guide as a partner and will be raising funds for its Outdoor Guide Foundation project to supply waterproofs and wellies to primary schools so more pupils can enjoy the outdoors whatever the weather.

According to project ambassador and children’s entertainer, Gemma Hunt, the Foundation wants to raise more than £6m in order that every state primary school in the UK can have ten sets each of waterproofs and wellies at their disposal.

As a result of the tie up between the Somerset and Exmoor Coast Festival and The Outdoor Guide, proceeds from some of the festival walks and donations made through the festival will be for the project to spend on schools close to the King Charles III England Coast Path in Somerset.

The festival, which runs from September 21st – 29th, is organised by the King Charles III England Coast Path team at Somerset Council.

Isobel Pring, from the team, said: “We are delighted The Outdoor Guide (TOG), a free online resource set up by Julia Bradbury and her sister Gina, has agreed to support the Festival.

“TOG believes in the value of enjoying a healthy life outdoors and so do we. We are also particularly pleased to have the chance to help with their waterproofs and wellies project that could benefit Somerset schoolchildren. We will be contacting schools on the coast to encourage them to get involved and register their interest with TOG.”

The walks in aid of the project are guided storywalks; one a gentle amble around Minehead’s Quay town on Wednesday September 25 at 4pm and another round three of the town’s parks on Sunday September 29 at 1pm. Donations can also be made at any time via the festival website.

So far there are more than 70 events listed for the festival which is set to be bigger and better than last year with the inclusion of a marathon, ultra marathon and Fire and Light Trails.

Visit www.somersetcoastfestival.co.uk for more information and to find out how to make a donation and sign up for the fundraiser walks.