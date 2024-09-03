Burnham-On-Sea jetty repairs start after stormy high tides cause damage

Work has begun this week on repairs to Burnham-On-Sea jetty after stormy high tides caused damage.

Contractors from Somerset Council started work on Tuesday (September 3rd) to remove pieces of the damaged tarmac surface and replace it, as pictured here.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, the lower half of the jetty has been closed to walkers during the daytime for several weeks as a “safety precaution.”

The surface was severely damaged and lifted by the force of the storm waves during recent high tides.

Somerset Council says the work to replace the surface has been started by its contractor, along with repairs to the steps leading onto the beach which were also damaged.

This does not affect access for emergency services like the Coastguard, BARB and RNLI.

We reported here that storms in April had damaged the tarmac surface of the lower section of the jetty, which were further damaged last month.

Several damaged wooden jetty planks were replaced in the spring, and the RNLI has recently replaced the yellow marker poles on the jetty at the slip area onto the beach.