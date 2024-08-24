Stormy high tides cause new damage to surface of Burnham-On-Sea jetty

Stormy high tides have caused new damage to Burnham-On-Sea’s jetty this week.

The tarmac surface of the lower half of the jetty has been damaged and lifted by the force of the waves, leaving several sections of tarmac washed onto the beach, as pictured here.

Somerset Council’s jetty team said on Saturday (August 24th) that the jetty is temporarily closed to walkers during the daytime as a “safety precaution.”

However, this does not affect access for emergency services like the Coastguard, BARB and RNLI.

It comes as repairs to storm-damaged sections of Burnham-On-Sea jetty are finally set to be carried out in coming weeks, Somerset Council has confirmed.

We reported here how storms in April damaged the tarmac surface of the lower section of the jetty, while the damaged wooden steps onto the beach have also been taped off since then, awaiting repairs.

Several damaged wooden jetty planks were replaced in the spring, and the RNLI has recently replaced the yellow marker poles on the jetty at the slip area onto the beach.

“There have been temporary repairs, and permanent repairs are planned,” a spokeswoman for Somerset Council confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com. She added that the procurement process is nearing completion for the work.