‘Blues in The Pews’ live music night returns to Highbridge this month

Music fans are being invited to Highbridge’s St John’s Church for a new series of monthly live music nights this month.

Blues in the Pews is a monthly live music night and provides an open mic for musicians of all ages and abilities featuring a house band and a fully licensed bar.

Entry is £5 on the door while under 18s are free but must be accompanied by an adult.

Organiser Rev’d Martin Little told Burnham-On-Sea.com the session will be held on September 21st from from 7.30pm-10pm.

Further dates are October 19th, November 16th, December 14th, January 18th 2025, February 15th, March 15th, April 26th, May 17th and June 14th.

He adds: “The house band will be there to entertain you, and musicians and singers of all abilities are welcome to join us onstage and perform. Bring an instrument, sing and play.”

“We’ve had a fantastic range of performers over the last few years, and no two nights are the same. We look forward to seeing faces old and new.”

“St John’s is grateful to Seed Sedgemoor for providing some continued funding towards these events, and to the volunteers from St John’s who run the venue.”

“We’re really looking forward to some great music in the unique atmosphere of St John’s.”