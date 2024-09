Beach walkers were surprised to find a large buoy washed up on the high tide in Brean on Wednesday morning (September 4th).

The large red navigation buoy washed up on the beach near to Brean Down, as pictured here, after slipping its anchor.

Somerset Council says the buoy – which is marked as being from Penarth in south Wales – has been tethered to the rocks and is due to be taken away from the beach today (Thursday) to be returned.