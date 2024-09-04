12.1 C
News

Burnham-On-Sea jetty repairs completed after stormy high tides cause damage

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Work has been completed this week on repairs to Burnham-On-Sea jetty after stormy high tides caused damage.

Contractors from Somerset Council started work on Tuesday (September 3rd) to remove pieces of the damaged tarmac surface and replace it.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, the lower half of the jetty has been closed by the council to walkers during the daytime for several weeks as a “safety precaution.”

The surface was severely damaged and lifted by the force of the storm waves during recent high tides. Repairs to the steps leading onto the beach – which were also damaged – have been completed.

We reported here that storms in April had damaged the tarmac surface of the lower section of the jetty, which were further damaged last month. 

Several damaged wooden jetty planks were replaced in the spring, and the RNLI has recently replaced the yellow marker poles on the jetty at the slip area onto the beach.

