4.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jan 06, 2025
Burnham's BARB volunteers called out to help Police during wintry weather
News

Burnham’s BARB volunteers called out to help Police during wintry weather

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A team from Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue was called out on Saturday evening (January 4th) to assist Police during the wintry weather conditions.

A spokesman says: “BARB’s volunteers were called out on Saturday night by Civil Contingencies to assist Avon and Somerset Police during disruption in parts of the region caused by the wintry weather.”

“Two of BARB’s 4×4 trucks with four team members and Police onboard, were sent to Radstock and the Bath areas in the snow to check on vehicles along rural roads that had crashed or been abandoned to ensure the occupants were safely out and to mark them with police tape.”

“The BARB team was called out at 9.45pm and returned to Burnham at 3am on Sunday morning.”

It added that mountain rescue crews and Wessex 4×4 also sent vehicles and crews as part of the Avon and Somerset Local Resilience forum in a “great example of multi-agency team working.”

