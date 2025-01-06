East Huntspill Cricket Club receives funding boost for new Sunday T20 Kits

East Huntspill Cricket Club is celebrating receiving sponsorship funding for new Sunday T20 Kits.

The club has thanked Wessex Lifting Services Ltd for the funding.

Ian Cooke, Club Groundsman, says: “This coming season the club have entered the Somerset Sunday T20 league where the league’s aim is to play as many Under 18s players as it can.”

The team is pictured here with Pete Spelman and Ollie Streeter, Owner and Training Manager of Wessex Lifting Services.

”Many thanks to Pete and his staff at Wessex Lifting Services for his kind sponsorship!”

“If there are players out there who would like to join the T20 team on a Sunday afternoon (full kit supplied for £20) or want to play Saturdays (40 overs) or T20 Tuesday evening please get in touch!”

Missing from the picture is ECB Level 3 Coach Jason Smith who has vast experience coaching with Surrey, Sussex and West Indies, who will be putting the club through its paces this season.