Local youth theatre company seeks new members in Burnham-On-Sea for shows

Somerset youth theatre company Re:ACT is seeking new members in Burnham-On-Sea for its upcoming productions.

The group is working on several exciting new shows and projects in 2025, its 16th year.

The local branch rehearses on Mondays from 4.15-6.15pm at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea.

Re:ACT Performing & Production Arts provides classes and theatre opportunities for young people acros Somerset, North Somerset and Bristol.

Organiser Natalia Lewis says: “We welcome students aged 4-19 to musical theatre classes, production arts classes and private singing and acting tuition. We do not only create performers, but writers, directors, choreographers and designers.”

“This training is taught by expert, qualified, DBS checked and first aid trained tutors who help to build confidence, increase interpersonal skills and create team players. Our ethos is to combine affordability, inclusivity and high quality, however, RE:ACT Performing & Production Arts’ main aim is to have fun!”

“Following the incredible success of our magical production of Aladdin, complete with its very own flying carpet, we’re thrilled to announce that RE:ACT Performing & Production Arts is now enrolling for the new year!”

“RE:ACT provides award-winning classes and theatre opportunities for young people, inspiring creativity and nurturing talent both on stage and behind the scenes.”

Click here for more details about the group.