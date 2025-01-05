Nationwide Building Society to keep Burnham-On-Sea branch open until at least 2028

Nationwide Building Society has pledged to keep open its Burnham-On-Sea until at least 2028.

The branch in the High Street is the town’s last remaining banking facility after Lloyds shut down its Burnham-On-Sea branch in November.

As part of the Nationwide Building Society’s Branch Promise, the financial institution has committed to offering banking services everywhere it currently has a branch until at least 2028.

A poster in the window of the Burnham Nationwide Building Society branch states: “Banking in Burnham-On-Sea. There’s no competition. We promise to keep every branch open until at least the start of 2028.”

Nationwide Building Society has seen an increase in customers numbers in Burnham since Lloyds closed.

If the building society were to close a branch in a community, Nationwide says it would still provide in-person banking services to offset any detrimental impact on the local area.