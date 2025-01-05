PHOTOS: Snow falls in Burnham-On-Sea area, causing disruption on M5

The Burnham-On-Sea area saw a light covering of snow on Saturday evening (January 5th), leaving these wintry scenes.

National Highways said the M5 was partially closed through Somerset after “a number of collisions” occurred in both directions between J21 Weston-super-Mare and J25 Taunton.

There was a light covering in Burnham, pictured, around 7.30pm, leaving slippery roads and pavements.

Police said officers also attended an overturned car on the M5 southbound near junction 24 (pictured above) during the snowfall. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

Forecasters say after a milder day on Sunday, the cooler weather is set to return on Monday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued cold weather health alerts for all of England due to the low temperatures.

Pictured: The wintry scenes in Burnham and the area on Saturday night (photos: Alex Turco, National Highways)