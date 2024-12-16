Families flock to Burnham-On-Sea hovercraft station to see Santa in his grotto

Hundreds of children headed to Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront hovercraft station over the weekend when Santa dropped in for his annual grotto.

Families flocked to the grotto at the BARB station on The Esplanade where Mr and Mrs Claus were the VIP visitors on Saturday December 14th and Sunday 15th.

“This popular, much-loved Christmas tradition is a long-running community event in Burnham that has been held for many years by BARB, and we were delighted to welcome back families over the weekend,” says a BARB spokesman.

Stalls were also set up in the hovercraft station by BARB’s volunteers and supporters, offering a wide range of fun festive activities, raising over £1,200 for the charity. “Our thanks go to everyone who supported and helped at the event – and to Mr and Mrs Claus for spending the weekend with us!”