10.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Dec 16, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsFamilies flock to Burnham-On-Sea hovercraft station to see Santa in his grotto
News

Families flock to Burnham-On-Sea hovercraft station to see Santa in his grotto

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Hundreds of children headed to Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront hovercraft station over the weekend when Santa dropped in for his annual grotto.

Families flocked to the grotto at the BARB station on The Esplanade where Mr and Mrs Claus were the VIP visitors on Saturday December 14th and Sunday 15th.

“This popular, much-loved Christmas tradition is a long-running community event in Burnham that has been held for many years by BARB, and we were delighted to welcome back families over the weekend,” says a BARB spokesman.

Stalls were also set up in the hovercraft station by BARB’s volunteers and supporters, offering a wide range of fun festive activities, raising over £1,200 for the charity. “Our thanks go to everyone who supported and helped at the event – and to Mr and Mrs Claus for spending the weekend with us!”

Previous article
PHOTOS: Burnham and Highbridge Brass Band Christmas Concert
Next article
Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts at Monarchs Gymnastics Club celebrate success

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Fireaway Pizza Burnham-On-Sea

Jatech Limited

Double Brace

Circus Funtasia

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
10.2 ° C
11.1 °
10 °
93 %
2.7kmh
92 %
Mon
11 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
6 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com