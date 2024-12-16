PHOTOS: Friends of Burnham Community Centre hold Christmas coffee morning

Christmas was in the air at Burnham-On-Sea Friends of the Community Centre’s annual pre-Christmas Coffee Morning on Saturday (14th December).

Despite having been cancelled the previous week due to Storm Darragh, many people turned up to enjoy a hot drink and festive cakes.

“On sale were various craft items by Rosemary and hand-painted Christmas and birthday cards produced by Marion,” says a spokesperson.

“The Grand Raffle always proves popular and this year was no exception. The main prizes for this event were kindly donated by Berrow Co-Op and were won by Margaret Matthews-Morley and Tayla Edwards.”

”Other prizes were donated by another of our regular and most valued sponsors, Westcroft Eggs. Proceeds from this event, as always, are going to Burnham Community Centre.”

”This will help to ensure that the Community Centre remains active and sustainable for years to come and continues to be at the heart of our community.” Photos: Anthony Ford