Brean Leisure Park’s staff and customers raise £4,615 for Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue

Brean Leisure Park has announced that their team of staff and generous customers have raised a remarkable £4,615 in support of Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue.

The donation will help towards the work of the life-saving charity, which operates hovercrafts and inshore rescue boats 24/7.

“We are incredibly proud to support BARB Search & Rescue and their life-saving work in our community,” said a spokesperson for Holiday Resort Unity and Brean Leisure Park.

“This year’s fundraising success is a testament to the generosity of our guests and staff. We are also grateful for the ongoing support from those who have contributed to our charity efforts over the years.”

In addition to this year’s £4,615 donation, the resort and park have raised over £25,000 for various local charities in the past three years, including St. Margaret’s Hospice and Somerset Breast Cancer Now.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us throughout the year, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with BARB Search & Rescue,” the spokesperson added. “Together, we can help make a real difference.”

A spokesperson for BARB added: “We thank the park’s team and customers for their wonderful support of the charity which is greatly appreciated!”