PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge gathers to celebrate Burns Night

Members of Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge gathered for a successful Burns Night event in Berrow Village Hall at the weekend.

Organised by the group’s President, Rita Harris, it was held on Saturday 25th January.

“The event started with poetry being read by members Jinty Japman and Brian Hood, closely followed by a suitably attired John Kerr, who addressed the haggis in traditional fashion,” says a spokesperson.

“The catering, delivered by Moose Ladies’ circle President Sandra Nicholson and her catering volunteers, included haggis and cottage pie followed by desserts.

Entertainment was delivered by James Vincent from Wells who encouraged the audience to dance to his selection of old and new tunes.

The evening finished with the drawing of a raffle with funds going towards Rita’s nominated charity of the year, the RNLI.

Pictred: The Burns Night fun underway by Burnham Moose Lodge (Photos: Mike Lang)