Burnham-On-Sea Scouts to hold car wash raising funds for summer camp

A fundraising car wash is set to be held by Burnham-On-Sea Scouts on Saturday February 8th as they seek funds for this year’s summer camp.

The event will be open to all car owners at a cost of £5 per vehicle and will be held from 9am-1pm.

It will be held at the Burnham-On-Sea Scouts Hut at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road.

Jacob Beard, Scout Leader, says: “The money raised will be going to the Scouts Summer Camp in August. There will be Bacon/ Sausage Baps and hot drinks on offer whilst you wait – please pop in to get your car washed, everyone is welcome!”