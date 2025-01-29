7.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jan 29, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea Scouts to hold car wash raising funds for summer camp

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A fundraising car wash is set to be held by Burnham-On-Sea Scouts on Saturday February 8th as they seek funds for this year’s summer camp.

The event will be open to all car owners at a cost of £5 per vehicle and will be held from 9am-1pm.

Burnham-On-Sea Scouts car wash

It will be held at the Burnham-On-Sea Scouts Hut at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road.

Jacob Beard, Scout Leader, says: “The money raised will be going to the Scouts Summer Camp in August. There will be Bacon/ Sausage Baps and hot drinks on offer whilst you wait – please pop in to get your car washed, everyone is welcome!”

Burnham-On-Sea Scouts car wash

