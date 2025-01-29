7.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jan 29, 2025
News

Burnham railway signal box to become temporary pop-up charity shop

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea railway signal box

A charity pop-up shop selling items handcrafted by Gambian craftspeople will be held in Burnham-On-Sea’s railway signal box in February.

The charity Winged Dreams, which provides support for the poorest families in The Gambia, has hired the replica signal box in Old Station Approach, next to Burnham lifeboat station, to display and sell their items.

Amanda Charlton, a local trustee of the charity, says: “Winged Dreams provides support, health and education support for the poorest families in The Gambia.”

“We are hiring the signal box in Burnham from 20th-23rd February, selling craft goods handcrafted by Gambians. We are selling these to raise funds to hopefully support more families in need. See more at http://www.wingeddreams.org.”

The box, which is owned by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, is available for hire.

