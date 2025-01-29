Plans unveiled for out-of-hours prescription machine at Burnham Medical Centre

A new prescription collection machine could soon be coming to Burnham-On-Sea Medical Centre under new plans.

Day Lewis Pharmacy has submitted a planning application to Somerset Council to introduce a new self-service prescription collection point at its existing premises in Love Lane.

The new technology enables patients to collect their prescription medication any time, even when the pharmacy is closed or busy. A machine is already in use at Berrow Health Campus in Brent Road.

A spokesperson says: “With the Pick-up collection machine around 70% of all collections actually happen during normal pharmacy opening hours. Of the other 30%, 90% of that is collected the hour before opening and the hour after closing.”

“Currently with space restrictions the waiting area is congested. The machine install will relieve this issue as patients can collect without entering the building.”

“The pharmacy has seen an uplift in prescriptions in the last 12 months and so having this service available will create a more efficient service to the local community.”

The planning application is for the “installation of a Pick-up prescription collection machine to the existing pharmacy window.” Comments are being welcomed by Somerset Council’s planning team until February 28th via its planning website. The application has reference number 11/24/00092.