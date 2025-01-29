Burnham-On-Sea cake maker announced as finalist for top award

Burnham-On-Sea cake maker Dusica Roberts has been announced as one of the finalists for a top award this week.

The talented baker, who runs the Dusicake cake shop in Burnham’s Abingdon Street, will be travelling to the DMA’s (D’licious Magazine Awards) in February at Allington Castle in Kent.

She and fellow cake makers Kerry Hemms and Verity Malinowska have been named finalists for an award called ‘One to Watch’ which recognises the talents of up and coming stars in the industry and taking the sugar world by storm.

Dusica told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are incredibly excited that our caking trio ‘The Siren Sisters’ have been made finalists in the DMAs out of 11,000 nominations and nearly 45,000 votes we made it down to the finals with five other amazing cake artists for the category ’One to Watch’.”

“Not only do we feel privileged to have been nominated and voted for but also very honoured to have been asked to present the Online Community Award at the ceremony which takes place at the prestigious Allington Castle in Kent on 15th February. We’re very excited and are keeping our fingers crossed, we wish all other finalists the very best of luck.”

Kerry Hemms from Cheddar and Verity Malinowska from Plymouth are the ladies that Dusica recently partnered with to appear on TV’s The Big Bake in Canada which was shown on UK TV when they won the series.

Dusica also made ‘Podrick Gump’ and won Best in Show at Cake International two years ago.