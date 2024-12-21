6.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Dec 21, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Members of Highbridge U3A gather for Christmas celebration
News

PHOTOS: Members of Highbridge U3A gather for Christmas celebration

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Members of Highbridge U3A (University of the Third Age) gathered for a Christmas celebration this week.

The U3A, which is based at Highbridge Community Centre in Market Street, offers a wide range of social activities.

Its groups cover subjects such as card making and mosaic making to crochet, board games, table tennis, skittles and day trips.

Chairman Adele Stevens said the Highbridge group is keen to welcome new members: “We welcome new members – we are a friendly bunch and look forward to seeing lots more of you.”

More details about the group are available on its website.

“We are just one of over 900 U3As that belong to a national organisation called The University of the Third Age.”

”U3A stands for the University of the Third Age, which is a self-help organisation for people no longer in full time employment providing educational, creative and leisure opportunities in a friendly environment.”

Previous article
Carols by candlelight to be held this Sunday in Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens
Next article
Christmas Berrow Makers Market to be held today with 14 craft stalls

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

Eddy Van Man

Fireaway Pizza Burnham-On-Sea

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
6.8 ° C
8.4 °
6.2 °
92 %
0.9kmh
62 %
Sat
12 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
8 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com