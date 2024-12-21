6.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Dec 21, 2024
News

Christmas Berrow Makers Market to be held today with 14 craft stalls

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Christmas-themed market featuring local craft makers is set to be held in Berrow today, Saturday December 21st.

The monthly Makers Market will be held in Berrow Village Hall, in Parsonage Road, Berrow, from 10am-3pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include: 

* Somerset Natural Soaps

* Lyn’s Embroidery & Resin

* The Crafty locals

* Busy Lizzie Cakes

* Nicky Taylor Fused Glass

* Scents by Sue

* Catch the eye design

* M & W Crafts

* Sam’s Fudge

* L.O.A.F

* Resin8

* Lorita’s Crafts

* Crafted with Pride

* Highbridge War Memorial Southwell House Charity.

