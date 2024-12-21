Christmas Berrow Makers Market to be held today with 14 craft stalls

A Christmas-themed market featuring local craft makers is set to be held in Berrow today, Saturday December 21st.

The monthly Makers Market will be held in Berrow Village Hall, in Parsonage Road, Berrow, from 10am-3pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include: