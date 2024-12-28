PHOTOS: Somerset Sight social group in Burnham-On-Sea gathers for Christmas party

Members of Somerset Sight’s social group in Burnham-On-Sea have gathered for their Christmas party.

The group for those who are visually impaired, gathered at the Waffle Hub in Burnham’s Methodist Church where it meets on a monthly basis through the year.

The group meets on the third Tuesday of every month from 10.30am to 12.30pm for a cuppa and a chat with like-minded people.

A spokesperson says: “Somerset Sight Limited supports visually impaired people in Somerset so that they may lead fuller and more independent lives.”

“We provide for their needs, promote and protect their health and promote their education and training.”

For more details, call 01823 333818.