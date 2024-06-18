Princess Royal visits Burnham-On-Sea’s pilot boat during visit to marine exhibition

Burnham-On-Sea’s pilot boat welcomed a VIP Royal visitor during a visit to a national marine exhibition this month.

The Princess Royal opened the annual industry event, Seawork in Southampton last week, where Somerset’s ‘Sea Sprite’ pilot boat was on display.

The Somerset Council-owned pilot boat for the Port of Bridgwater launched in 2020 and has been kept busy with many deliveries to Hinkley Point C in recent years.

The boat is often moored at Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club’s pontoons in the River Brue and is often seen by walkers.

A council spokesperson said: “Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal opened the event and paid a visit to vessel, showing great interest and was impressed at the quality of the build.”