Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Oct 12, 2024
News

Rail services were halted through Highbridge Railway Station after concern for welfare of person

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

Rail services were halted through Highbridge and Burnham Railway Station on Friday (October 11th) amid concern for the welfare of a person next to the lines.

Emergency services were called to the line near Highbridge and Burnham Railway Station shortly after 7am.

All trains between Bristol Temple Meads and Taunton were stopped as they dealt with the incident.

British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Highbridge and Burnham Railway Station just after 7am on Friday morning (11th October) to reports of a concern for welfare.”

“A man was located near the tracks, ambulance also attended and the man has been taken to a place of safety and to receive medical treatment.”

Train services returned to normal shortly after 9am following the concern for welfare incident.

