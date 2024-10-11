Glastonbury Male Voice Choir to perform concert in Highbridge tonight for local charity

Glastonbury Male Voice Choir will be performing a special concert in Highbridge today (Saturday, 12th October) for a local charity.

The choir will be singing a programme of well-known music at St John’s Church from 7-9pm.

The event will be raising funds for Highbridge War Memorial Trust and Southwell House and Gardens.

Tickets are priced at £5 on the door or by calling the secretary on 07990 773 200 to reserve yours.