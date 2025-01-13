Roads closed in Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow this week for roadworks

Several road closures due to roadworks are set to begin this week in Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow.

Stoddens Road is due to be closed for work by Wales & West Utilities Ltd from January 13th to January 17th with diversions in place.

This will allow maintenance work to take place in Stoddens Road between the junctions of Caernarvon Way and Rectory Road.

Separately, Parsonage Road in Berrow will be closed from January 15th to January 17th for work by Openreach. Diversion signs will be in place to allow traffic to get through to Brean and nearby properties.