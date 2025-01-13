Highbridge company celebrates winning ‘Caravan Dealer of the Year’ award

The team at Highbridge Caravans is celebrating after winning the title of ‘Caravan Dealer of the Year 2025’ at an awards ceremony in London.

A public vote of caravanners from across the UK saw then vote for their favourite caravan dealer, choosing the one that provides the best service in the ‘Out and About Caravan Awards’.

“Our Directors, Philip Davies and his wife Lorraine, were both thrilled to receive the Caravan Dealer of the Year award at the ceremony in London!” says a spokesperson.

“A huge thank you once again to everyone who has supported us on this journey, our amazing customers, dedicated team, and the wonderful caravan community. This award is a shared achievement, and we’re so grateful for all of you!”

Highbridge Caravans says it is one of the largest outdoor leisure retailers in the country with a focus on customer service. Established in 1965, Highbridge is now in its 60th year.

Pictured: Highbridge Caravans Directors, Philip Davies and his wife Lorraine, receive the Caravan Dealer of the Year