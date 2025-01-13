Police ask residents to be vigilant after vehicles are stolen in overnight thefts

Burnham-On-Sea Police have asked residents to be vigilant after several vehicles have been stolen by thieves this month.

Three vehicles have been stoken from barns in the Burnham and Highbridge area during night time incidents.

A Police spokesman says: “Between midnight and 6am on Thursday 9th January, unknown offender/s have forced entry to a secure outbuilding located on a farm in Lympsham.”

“The following items were stolen – a Red Honda TRX 420 Quad bike and a White UBCO electric bike. Any information in relation to this theft please call 101 quoting reference number 5225006599.”

In a separate incident, overnight from January 7th to January 8th, a blue 16 plate Mitsubishi L200 truck was stolen from within a barn in Watchfield near Highbridge.

Police are asking for anyone with sightings or information relating to that incident to call 101 and quote ref number 5225005577.