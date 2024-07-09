18.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jul 10, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsRoad through Cheddar Gorge set to close for filming of new movie...
News

Road through Cheddar Gorge set to close for filming of new movie this month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Cheddar Gorge

Cheddar Gorge will temporarily close to through traffic for filming of a new movie later this month.

Somerset Council’s highways team says the main route through the Gorge, the B3135, will be shut for four days, from 12:01am on Monday July 22nd until Friday July 26th at midnight.

The road will be closed “from a point 560 metres northeast from its junction with Cufic Lane in an easterly direction for a distance of 1350 metres”, the council says.

It will be closed to vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians during the temporary traffic restriction – however businesses will still be open as normal.

There is speculation in the village that director Danny Boyle’s new zombie movie, 28 Years Later, is expected to be filmed there.

The BBC’s new crime-thriller mystery series, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, was also recently filmed nearby in Axbridge and available on BBC iPlayer.

Previous article
East Huntspill Art Group set to hold summer exhibition of paintings this month
Next article
Weston-super-Mare AFC signs Burnham-On-Sea teenager, 16, ‘with lots of potential’

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
18.2 ° C
19.3 °
16.9 °
71 %
4kmh
62 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
18 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com