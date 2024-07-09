Road through Cheddar Gorge set to close for filming of new movie this month

Cheddar Gorge will temporarily close to through traffic for filming of a new movie later this month.

Somerset Council’s highways team says the main route through the Gorge, the B3135, will be shut for four days, from 12:01am on Monday July 22nd until Friday July 26th at midnight.

The road will be closed “from a point 560 metres northeast from its junction with Cufic Lane in an easterly direction for a distance of 1350 metres”, the council says.

It will be closed to vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians during the temporary traffic restriction – however businesses will still be open as normal.

There is speculation in the village that director Danny Boyle’s new zombie movie, 28 Years Later, is expected to be filmed there.

The BBC’s new crime-thriller mystery series, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, was also recently filmed nearby in Axbridge and available on BBC iPlayer.